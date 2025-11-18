Mumbai CNG Issue: Is The projected Tuesday Noon Restoration Timeline Enough To Stop Autos, Taxis From Doubling Fares?

Commuters across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) faced massive inconvenience on Tuesday as a widespread disruption in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply brought much of the public transport system to a standstill. The crisis began after a gas pipeline suffered damage in Chembur on Sunday, leading to the closure of over half of the city's refuelling stations.

Transportation sources warned that the situation is set to worsen on Tuesday with as much as 44% of the crucial BEST bus fleet running out of fuel, crippling the city's road lifeline.

Pipeline Damage Sparks Supply Shutdown

The disruption was caused by "third-party damage" to a GAIL India Ltd. gas pipeline at the RCF terminal in Chembur on Sunday afternoon. This promptly cut off gas supply to many Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) stations, including a major one in Wadala.

MGL Operations: According to an MGL spokesperson, out of its 389 gas stations, only 225 were operational on Monday. They assured that domestic PNG (cooking gas) supply would not be affected and projected that the gas supply restoration was expected by noontime Tuesday.

BEST Fleet at Risk: Though the BEST bus fleet was able to ply on Monday using fuel filled the previous night, an official confirmed that they did not have any fuel left for their CNG buses on Monday night, threatening operations on Tuesday.

Commuters Face Soaring Fares And Cancellations

The shortage of transport left hundreds of thousands of daily commuters stranded and subjected to exorbitant fares. This strike affected autos, taxis, private cabs, and school transport throughout the metropolis of Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

School Chaos: School Bus Owners' Association president Anil Garg reported that 2,000 CNG school buses in MMR were off the roads, causing widespread disruption for students.

Surge Pricing: Aggregator cabs like Ola and Uber, while able to switch to dual fuel (petrol), were charging surge fares as high as 2x in many areas.

Auto/Taxi Exploitation: Office-goers like Vijay Bhandari said the share autos plying between Kurla and Bandra stations "fleeced" commuters, charging them ₹50-₹60, citing the crisis.

Long Queues: Auto drivers, including Ashwin Surve in Bhandup, reported waiting in queues up to 1-2 km long since early morning, without a clear timeline for resumed supply.

Impact On Drivers And Political Fallout

The crisis consequently affected the livelihoods of over 300,000 auto and 20,000 taxi drivers in Greater Mumbai and owners of over 500,000 private CNG cars.

