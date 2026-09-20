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  • /Speeding BMW plunges off Mumbai Coastal Road: 17-year-old among 3 dead in 5 AM horror | Video

Speeding BMW plunges off Mumbai Coastal Road: 17-year-old among 3 dead in 5 AM horror | Video

Three people, including a 17-year-old, were killed after a BMW crashed through the edge of Mumbai's Coastal Road and fell into a construction area near Lotus Jetty. One person remains critically injured as police investigate the crash.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Speeding BMW plunges off Mumbai Coastal Road: 17-year-old among 3 dead in 5 AM horror | Video
Image Credit: Screen grab IANS video. Three killed in Mumbai BMW car accident.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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