/Speeding BMW plunges off Mumbai Coastal Road: 17-year-old among 3 dead in 5 AM horror | Video

A BMW carrying four people crashed through the edge of Mumbai's Coastal Road and fell into a construction area early on Sunday, killing three occupants, including a 17-year-old. CCTV footage captured the car moments before the crash near Lotus Jetty at around 5.20 am. One occupant survived and remains critically injured at Nair Hospital, police said.
The black BMW was travelling north from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the crash occurred near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College.
According to the Coastal Road Control Room, the driver allegedly lost control while the car was travelling at high speed. CCTV footage reported after the accident shows the BMW moving along the road before breaking through the edge of the bridge and falling into an under-construction area below.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Three of four people travelling in a BMW died after the car crashed on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. The accident occurred due to overspeeding while the car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali— IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2026
(Source: Mumbai Police) pic.twitter.com/Lnv5dUCBhX
The impact left the car extensively damaged. Its roof was crushed inwards, the windscreen shattered and the bonnet was wrecked.
The vehicle also tore through a signboard hanging from the bridge before landing in the construction area.
Emergency teams took all four occupants to the civic-run Nair Hospital.
Doctors declared three of the occupants dead after they were brought to the hospital.
|Person
|Age
|Status
|Shanay Gajjal
|21
|Dead
|Dhirya Seth
|17
|Dead
|Third occupant
|Not confirmed
|Dead
|Aditya Oswal
|23
|Critically injured
The identity of the third person killed in the accident had not been officially established, News agency IANS reported.
Senior Police Inspector Meena Jagtap told IANS that the BMW was travelling towards Haji Ali when it fell from the Coastal Road.
"At around 5:20 a.m., a black BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali in the northbound direction when it fell from the Coastal Road. There were four people in the car. Three people died, while Aditya is currently at Nair Hospital," Jagtap said.
Police have not yet established whether any of the occupants had consumed alcohol before the crash.
Police are also examining the circumstances in which the driver lost control and the sequence of events before the BMW went over the edge.
The crash comes weeks after Mumbai Police acted over a viral video that allegedly showed luxury and high-performance cars speeding and racing inside the southbound Coastal Road tunnel.
Several people were booked over the September 3 incident.
Sunday's crash happened on another section of the Coastal Road. Police have not said that the two incidents are connected.
The investigation is continuing and further details are awaited.
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