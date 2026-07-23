/Mumbai cop removed after viral video shows him threatening protesting students with false drug case

Amid the ongoing student protests across key cities against NEET paper leak, a viral video shared on the official X account of the Mumbai Congress has sparked a controversy. The video has raised questions regarding the local police force's management of recent demonstrations organized by the Cockroach Janta Party supporters. The footage features detained youngsters inside a police vehicle, where a uniformed officer seated in the front can be seen warning them to disperse and abandon the ongoing agitations.
During the exchange, the officer explicitly threatened to ruin the students' futures by planting fifty grams of narcotics in their belongings if they dared to return to the protest sites. These demonstrations have drawn large gatherings of students and citizens across prominent municipal locations, including Azad Maidan, Chembur, and Shivaji Park over the past few days.
Sharing the video on X, Congress MP Varsha Eknath Gaikwad said, "Is this the modus operandi of Mumbai Police and NCB? Is this how those infamous NCB cases were filed? Policeman threatens students he will plant powder in their pockets! Students demanding justice against NEET paper leak are being forced into police vehicles and intimidated: "If I see you again, I'll plant powder in your pocket and slap a case on you... No one is worse than me!" This isn't the language of the law, but of thugs!"
Gaikwad urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to suspend the officer. "In a country where even the Home Minister has a history of being externed, it's no surprise that some policemen in the system trust intimidation more than the law. But this cop's attitude is a stain on the entire police force. A thorough investigation must be conducted into how many innocent youths this policeman has trapped in false cases by issuing such threats during his entire career to date. He must be immediately suspended and subjected to strict action!"
Is this the modus operandi of Mumbai Police and NCB? Is this how those infamous NCB cases were filed? Policeman threatens students he will plant powder in their pockets!— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 23, 2026
NEET पेपरफुटीविरोधात न्याय मागणाऱ्या विद्यार्थ्यांना पोलिसांच्या गाडीत बसवून धमकावलं जातंय "पुन्हा दिसलास तर… pic.twitter.com/krT2KA522F
In response to the circulating footage and the grave nature of the threats made by the personnel, senior Mumbai Police officials have launched a formal inquiry to verify the authenticity of the video. While the investigation remains underway, the officer identified as the driver in the video has already been removed from his current posting, with authorities confirming that additional disciplinary measures will depend on the final inquiry findings.
Meanwhile, prohibitory orders are in effect across Mumbai today, restricting the movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons in view of recent demonstrations held in parts of the city in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
The prohibitory orders were issued by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in the city following the recent protests. The development comes after Mumbai Police registered eight FIRs against nearly 900 persons for participating in demonstrations organised in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) campaign over the NEET paper leak.
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