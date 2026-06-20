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  • /Mumbai court acquits Sunetra Pawar's brother, 7 others in Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case

Mumbai court acquits Sunetra Pawar's brother, 7 others in Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case

The CBI alleged that the motive behind the murders stemmed from the Kargil funds scam in the early 2000s. Padamsinh Patil, who was then a state cabinet minister and chairman of the Terna Sugar Cooperative, was accused of misappropriating funds that had been collected for the families of Kargil war martyrs.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Mumbai court acquits Sunetra Pawar's brother, 7 others in Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case
Image Credit: Screengrab (ANI/X)

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Zee Media Bureau

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