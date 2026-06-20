/Mumbai court acquits Sunetra Pawar's brother, 7 others in Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Saturday acquitted all eight accused, including former NCP minister Padamsinh Patil, in the 2006 murder case of Maharashtra Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, Samad Kazi.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had primarily relied on an approver’s testimony to support its allegations against the accused.
However, Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Ramjivan Navandar ruled that the investigating agency had failed to establish the necessary chain of circumstances to prove the alleged murder conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt.
On June 3, 2006, Maharashtra Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, Samad Kazi, were shot dead inside their car by assailants.
The prime accused in the case was Padamsinh Patil, an 86-year-old former NCP minister and ex-Maharashtra Home Minister. He is the brother of current Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
The CBI had alleged that Patil had orchestrated a contract killing of Nimbalkar for approximately 30–35 lakh, motivated by political rivalry and disputes over the management of the Terna Sugar Factory.
The other accused in the case included businessman Satish Mandade, former corporator Mohan Shukla, Parasmal Jain, former excise inspector Shashikant Kulkarni, BSP worker Kailash Yadav, and the alleged shooters Dinesh Tiwari, Pintu Singh, and Chote Pandey. Parasmal Jain later turned approver.
The CBI alleged that the motive behind the murders stemmed from the Kargil funds scam in the early 2000s. Padamsinh Patil, who was then a state cabinet minister and chairman of the Terna Sugar Cooperative, was accused of misappropriating funds that had been collected for the families of Kargil war martyrs.
The agency claimed that the alleged fraud, which was exposed by anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare using information reportedly provided by Nimbalkar, severely strained the once-close relationship between Patil and Nimbalkar, ultimately leading to the double murder.
To establish its case, the CBI examined 127 witnesses during the trial. Among them was noted social activist Kisan Baburao alias Anna Hazare, who testified that the accused had also planned to eliminate him.
On Saturday, the special CBI court acquitted all the remaining eight accused, including Padamsinh Patil. During the trial, 29 out of 128 witnesses examined turned hostile. The CBI is expected to challenge the acquittal in the High Court.
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