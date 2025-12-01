Mumbai EOW Probes Rs 18-Crore Shipping Fraud Case Against Indian, Dubai Entities: Reports

Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case involving an alleged multi-crore shipping fraud, reported Times Now. According to reports, the case involves an alleged fraud of Rs 18.33 crore against senior officials of ALX Shipping — a subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics — and Dubai-based Aladdin Express DMCC, which reportedly has major shareholding from Hutchison Ports.

As per the FIR accessed by India Today, the complaint was filed by Vishal Mehta of Rushabh Sealink and Logistics. He has alleged that the accused knew about significant unpaid dues owed to port authorities for vessel-related payments. Despite this, they allegedly collected large sums from the complainant for “operational requirements” and then diverted the money for unauthorised purposes, he claimed.

The FIR further alleged that the accused issued false or misleading container release orders and lured the complainant with promises of higher profits. Business agreements were signed to build trust but were later violated, resulting in the alleged loss of Rs 18.33 crore, reported India Today.

Officials named in the FIR include Sandeep Bakshi, Vikas Khan, and Ali Khan. The case has been registered under BNS sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4), and 61(2) at Ghatkopar Police Station before being transferred to the EOW.

Investigators are now examining whether the money was sent overseas. With foreign entities involved, officials told reporters the probe may widen and could include more individuals or companies.

In response, ALX Shipping Agencies (India) Pvt. Ltd. ("ALX") issued a statement saying the matter arises from unauthorised actions allegedly taken individually by its former CEO, who has been removed following internal findings.

ALX stated, “Prior to this latest development, ALX had already filed a detailed complaint with the Economic Offences Wing against our former CEO for actions undertaken without the knowledge or approval of ALX’s management or Board. The latest development is being tracked and reviewed internally.”

The story will be updated with responses from either side, when received.