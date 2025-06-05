Advertisement
FIRE IN MUMBAI NEWS

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Churchgate Railway Station, No Injuries Reported Yet

A fire broke out at the Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai. No injuries have been reported so far. The reason is not known yet. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 06:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Churchgate Railway Station, No Injuries Reported Yet Photo Credit: @ZeeNews/ X

A fire broke out on Thursday in a shop at the Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai. No injuries have been reported in the incident. 

The reason for the fire is still to be ascertained. 

(this is a developing story)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK