Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Churchgate Railway Station, No Injuries Reported Yet
A fire broke out at the Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai. No injuries have been reported so far. The reason is not known yet.
A fire broke out on Thursday in a shop at the Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai. No injuries have been reported in the incident.
The reason for the fire is still to be ascertained.
#BREAKING: मुंबई के चर्चगेट स्टेशन पर लगी आग, दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद#Rajneeti #Mumbai #Fire | @Anant_Tyagii pic.twitter.com/ZvLRgzf4bV — Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 5, 2025
(this is a developing story)
