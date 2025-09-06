Advertisement
GANPATI VISARJAN

Your Ganpati Visarjan Travel Guide: Mumbai Police Release Full List Of Traffic Diversions And Alternate Routes

Mumbai Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory for Ganpati Visarjan, outlining diversions and no-parking zones in central Mumbai and the western suburbs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Your Ganpati Visarjan Travel Guide: Mumbai Police Release Full List Of Traffic Diversions And Alternate RoutesVehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Western Expressway due to heavy rain in Mumbai. (PHOTO: IANS)

As Ganpati Visarjan festivities are going to be organized throughout Mumbai today, the traffic police in the city have released an exhaustive advisory announcing diversions, alternative routes, and restrictions on traffic movement. Travelers are requested to make advance travel plans so as to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic Restrictions and No-Parking Zones

Some roads in Central Mumbai and the Western Suburbs will be impacted by the celebrations. The movement of goods vehicles is strictly banned on major roads to enable a smooth flow of pedestrian and festival traffic.

Central Mumbai:

  • Worli: Dr. Annie Besant Road and RG Thandani Road: No parking.
  • Dadar: Goods vehicles are prohibited on Gokhale Road, SK Bole Road, and Swatantravir Savarkar Marg. Parking stands prohibited on Swatantravir Savarkar Marg, MB Raut Marg, and Shivaji Park Road No. 5.
  • Mahim: Goods vehicles are prohibited on Gen AK Vaidya Marg, LJ Road, Mori Road, and TH Katariya Marg.
  • Matunga: Goods vehicles are prohibited on Tilak Bridge Road, and parking stands prohibited on Dr. BA Road.
  • Kurla: Goods vehicles are banned on LBS Road, New Mill Road, and KK Krishna Menon Road.

Western Suburbs:

Santacruz: Goods vehicles are banned on Devle Road and Vaikunthalal Mehta Marg. Parking is restricted on Janardhan Mahtre Road and Juhu Road, among others.

DN Nagar & Goregaon: No-parking zones are in force on a number of important roads, such as JP Road and MG Road.

Kandivali: Goods vehicles are banned on KT Son Marg, Kalpana Chawla Chowk, and Abdul Hamid Road. MG Road and SV Road have no-parking zones.

Suggested Alternate Routes

To relieve congestion, the Mumbai Traffic Police have provided alternative routes to commuters. Motorists can travel via routes like Gold Spot Junction (Bisleri Junction) to Bahar Junction and Shivaji Chowk to Captain Gore Bridge (Parle Bridge) as effective alternates to travel within the city.

