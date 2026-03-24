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NewsIndiaMumbai Girl, 9, dies of Rabies after avoiding vaccine shots over injection fear
MUMBAI NEWS

Mumbai Girl, 9, dies of Rabies after avoiding vaccine shots over injection fear

A nine-year-old Mumbai girl died of rabies months after a dog scratch, having skipped life-saving vaccine shots due to fear of injections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Mumbai Girl, 9, dies of Rabies after avoiding vaccine shots over injection fearRepresentative image: ( Freepik )

Mumbai: In a shocking episode, a nine year old girl has died of rabies after she allegedly skipped vaccine shots due to fear of injections. 

As per NDTV reports, the child identified as Kashish Sahani, a class 4 student had been scratched by a dog around six months ago while she was out walking with her grandfather. 

After which she was taken to a hospital to get an anti-rabies shot. However, frightened of Injections, she refused to take the vaccine. 

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As her condition appeared normal in the days that followed, the family did not insist on completing the treatment. 

Her health began exploit again from past few days ago again. She stopped eating and drinking as well, her eyes reportedly turned red, raising concerns. 

As her condition worsened followed to which she was rushed to a hospital, but still no improvements were seen after which she was later referred to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital for advanced care but couldn't survive and died on Monday. 

In the wake of her death, the municipal corporation has initiated medical screening of family members and others who may have come in close contact with her.

Doctors have once again urged the public not to ignore dog or cat bites and even minor scratches, stressing the importance of timely anti-rabies treatment. 

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