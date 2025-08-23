Potholes Go Viral: Drone Footage Exposes A 'Moon Crater' On A Major Highway, Sparks Outrage | VIDEO

Drone footage unearthing the compromising state of the Vashishti bridge in Chiplun, compromising part of the Mumbai-Goa highway, has gone viral on social media, evoking public outrage and comparisons to the moon's surface.

Drone Footage Highlights Hazardous Potholes

Shared on Instagram, the video depicts a section of the Vashishti bridge filled with huge, crater-like potholes. The video presents the road's dangerous condition, where huge trucks are parked alongside the divider, causing smaller vehicles to drive through a tight and treacherous route.

The condition of the bridge, a critical juncture on the heavily traveled road for tourists and truckers, prompted an outpouring of responses on the internet. Users responded to the peril and declared the situation shameful, with one commenting, "It's not that there are potholes on the road; the road itself is on potholes."

The clip has gone viral, with numerous users tagging Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to bring about action. Social media comments were filled with irritation at the consistent poor state of roads in Maharashtra and urged greater accountability from the authorities.

NHAI Clarifies Jurisdiction

Following the viral video and outrage, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) released a clarification on X (Twitter). The NHAI declared that the Vashishti bridge comes under neither its jurisdiction.

"NHAI wishes to inform that Mumbai-Goa National Highway at Chiplun near Vasishthi Bridge is not in the jurisdiction of NHAI and is maintained by NH Division of PWD, State Government," the post read. This follows a shift in responsibility in this statement to Maharashtra's Public Works Department (PWD) to maintain the bridge.

