Mumbai Hostage Case: Accused Killed In Encounter With Police- Details

Rohit Arya, who allegedly held at least 20 children hostage in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday, died after sustaining injuries during an exchange of gunfire with the police.

According to police, the accused, identified as a YouTuber, had been conducting acting auditions at the Powai studio for the past few days. On Thursday, he called several children for a session, reportedly allowing around 80 to leave while locking the remaining ones inside a room.

In a video posted on social media, Rohit Arya claimed he was not seeking money but “answers to certain questions” from the authorities.

Residents raised an alarm after spotting children peering out of the studio windows, triggering panic in the area. Police swiftly cordoned off the building and launched a rescue operation.

Following hours of negotiation, officers managed to apprehend Arya and safely rescue all the children. Authorities are now probing the motive behind the incident, as the reason for his actions remains unclear. A heavy police presence remains at the site, and officials confirmed that all the children are safe and unharmed.