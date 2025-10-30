Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978131https://zeenews.india.com/india/mumbai-hostage-case-accused-killed-in-encounter-with-police-details-2978131.html
NewsIndia
MUMBAI HOSTAGE CASE

Mumbai Hostage Case: Accused Killed In Encounter With Police- Details

The accused, who held at least 20 children hostage in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday, died after sustaining injuries during an exchange of gunfire with the police.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Hostage Case: Accused Killed In Encounter With Police- DetailsImage: X

Rohit Arya, who allegedly held at least 20 children hostage in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday, died after sustaining injuries during an exchange of gunfire with the police.

According to police, the accused, identified as a YouTuber, had been conducting acting auditions at the Powai studio for the past few days. On Thursday, he called several children for a session, reportedly allowing around 80 to leave while locking the remaining ones inside a room.

In a video posted on social media, Rohit Arya claimed he was not seeking money but “answers to certain questions” from the authorities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Mumbai Shocked As Man Takes 20 Children Hostage In Acting Studio; All Kids Safe, Accused Arrested)

Residents raised an alarm after spotting children peering out of the studio windows, triggering panic in the area. Police swiftly cordoned off the building and launched a rescue operation.

Following hours of negotiation, officers managed to apprehend Arya and safely rescue all the children. Authorities are now probing the motive behind the incident, as the reason for his actions remains unclear. A heavy police presence remains at the site, and officials confirmed that all the children are safe and unharmed.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Viral video
Woman Drags UP Cop By Collar After Harassment; Constable Suspended
Mumbai Hostage Case
Mumbai Hostage Case: Accused Killed In Encounter With Police- Details
bilateral ties
Lee, Takaichi Hold First-Ever Summit, Focus On Boosting Seoul Tokyo Ties
AI in education
The Role Of AI And Analytics In Tailoring Learning Paths For Young Learners
Delhi Riots
Delhi Police Opposes Bail for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
TendersOnTime
TendersOnTime Assists Salasar Contractors Secure Rs 10 Cr Win In Gail Contract
Men's fashion
4 Men’s Wedding Kurta Sets with Jackets to Elevate Your Festive Look
Rahul Gandhi
'Indira Gandhi Had More Guts Than This Man': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi
Mumbai news
Mumbai Shocked As Man Takes Children Hostage in Acting Studio
ICAI CA Result 2025
ICAI CA September Result 2025 To Be Out On November 3 At icai.org