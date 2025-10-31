A tense hostage crisis gripped Mumbai’s Powai on Thursday after 38-year-old Rohit Arya held 19 people, including 17 children, captive inside RA Studio. What was meant to be an acting audition spiralled into a harrowing standoff lasting nearly four hours, ending only when police commandos intervened.

All hostages, including a 75-year-old woman, were rescued unharmed. Arya, who allegedly fired at police during the operation, sustained gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened, who was behind the ordeal, and how the Mumbai Police brought it under control.

1. How the Mumbai Hostage Crisis Unfolded

The drama began around 1:45 p.m. at RA Studio in Powai, where several children had arrived for what they believed was an audition for a web series. Once inside, Rohit Arya locked the doors and refused to let anyone leave, triggering panic among parents when their children failed to return home for lunch.

Police were alerted by an anonymous caller, and within minutes, the area was surrounded by emergency vehicles. Negotiators attempted to reason with Arya, who threatened to harm the children if his demands were not met. The tense standoff continued for nearly two hours before police made a decisive move.

2. Who Was Rohit Arya?

According to police sources, Rohit Arya was a self-styled acting coach, motivational speaker, and director associated with RA Studio. He had conducted acting workshops and short-film auditions in recent months.

Arya, who lived in Mumbai with his family based in Pune, also ran a YouTube channel and claimed to have worked on educational projects under the Maharashtra government. Police say he had previously protested outside the residence of former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, alleging that he was denied payment for a project linked to the state’s education department.

3. What Drove Him to Take Hostages

Investigators believe the act stemmed from deep frustration over unpaid dues and lack of recognition for his supposed contributions to state-run school initiatives. Arya had claimed that his concept, Swachhta Monitor, was copied by the government and rebranded as Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala, without acknowledgment or compensation.

His wife, Anjali Arya, told the media that he had been struggling to receive payments despite repeated approvals. Before the standoff, Arya recorded a video asserting that he was “not a terrorist” and that his grievances were “moral and ethical, not financial.”

4. The Threat Message From Inside

During the siege, Arya circulated a self-recorded video declaring, “I, Rohit Arya, have made a plan and kept some children hostage instead of committing suicide. I don’t have many demands; they are moral and ethical. Please do not trigger me to harm anyone.”

He warned authorities against any “wrong move”, claiming he would set the studio on fire if provoked. The video spread rapidly on social media, adding to the growing public alarm.

5. How the Commandos Resolved Crisis

With negotiations failing and the threat escalating, the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) launched a tactical operation. Eight commandos entered the building through a bathroom to maintain the element of surprise and protect the hostages from crossfire.

The operation lasted around 35 minutes, culminating in Arya allegedly opening fire with an air gun. Police retaliated, critically injuring him. He was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Forensic teams later recovered an air gun, chemicals, and a lighter from the scene. Police Commissioner Deven Bharti defended the use of force, stating, “He fired first at the police. Our team responded in self-defence. There was no alternative when innocent lives were at stake.”

All hostages were rescued safely by 5 p.m. and reunited with their families after medical checks. A magisterial inquiry has been sought to review the circumstances surrounding Arya’s death and the police response.

Rohit Arya’s drastic act appears to have been motivated by years of resentment over unpaid government dues and ignored grievances. His decision to take children hostage to draw attention to his cause ended in tragedy, a disturbing reminder of how desperation can spiral into violence. The swift and coordinated action by Mumbai Police ensured that no innocent lives were lost, though questions remain over what could have been done to prevent the crisis from escalating in the first place.