Mumbai Hosts Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025 Honoring Catalysts Of New India

Mumbai, January 15, 2025: Under the dazzle of chandeliers at Mumbai’s iconic 5-star hotel Grand Hyatt, Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025 unfolded as an extraordinary ceremony unfolded yesterday. The daylong event celebrated the ‘Real Heroes of India’ who have made an unparalleled impact on society. From the realms of politics to the glittering world of cinema, the event brought together luminaries to honor individuals whose actions have inspired and transformed millions of lives.





The event commenced with a grand red carpet welcome, as attendees from diverse spheres of influence arrived to celebrate the evening’s honorees. The eminent list of VIPs were highlighted by the Chief Guest Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Guest of Honour Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister Of Road Transport & Highways, Govt of India. Big names gracing the star-studded event included Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi, as well as spiritual leaders Amogh Lila Das and Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.The show began with an introduction from famous actor, filmmaker and TV presenter Annu Kapoor. Hosted by prominent faces of Zee Media network, the ceremony seamlessly blended elegance and inspiration, drawing attention to the incredible stories of bravery, resilience, and innovation.Chief Guest CM Fadnavis presented the trophies to the Zee Real Heroes of 2024. Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgn was honoured as the ‘Impactful Personality of the Year’. Legendary actor Anupam Kher was awarded for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Cinema’. Youth icon Kartik Aaryan was conferred with the 'Best Actor' award. Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi won the 'Mega Performer of the Year' award. Leading playback singer and Padma Shri awardee Kumar Sanu was conferred with ‘Lifetime Achievement’ for his standout contribution in the field of music. The winners were greeted with standing ovations, their heartfelt acceptance speeches leaving many in the audience moved to tears.The ceremony was followed by an elegant dinner and cocktail reception. Guests mingled over a gourmet spread and live music, celebrating the spirit of humanity and perseverance.Speaking at the event, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis expressed, “I would like to congratulate all the awardees who we have honoured today. All of them are institutions in their own capacity. I thank Zee Media for organizing this event.”Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, ZMCL, while opening the event, said, “The real heroes are people who live among us. They might not know what’s ahead, but have the courage to combat everything with their firm commitment. They turn every challenge into an opportunity. They raise their voice for the voiceless and give hope.”Now in its third edition, the Zee Real Heroes Awards has become one of India's most respected platforms, honouring outstanding individuals from diverse fields. Since its inception, the awards have become synonymous with recognizing perseverance, with each winner embodying an unwavering commitment to create meaningful change. The 2024 event set a benchmark for recognizing and celebrating heroes from all walks of life, uniting people in a shared vision of hope, courage, and societal progress.