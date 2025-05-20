Mumbai Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Thunderstorms, Rain Till May 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a yellow alert for Mumbai and various regions of Maharashtra, anticipating thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and moderate rain from May 17 to May 21. The alert covers crucial districts like Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, where volatile weather is forecast to continue in the next few days.

As per the IMD bulletin, Mumbai will continue to be under a yellow alert on Sunday (May 18), Tuesday (May 20), and Wednesday (May 21). Thane and Raigad will have a similar warning during this period. People in these locations have been warned to be careful and ready for sudden weather shifts.

The yellow alert has also been issued for other parts of Maharashtra, including sections of the Konkan and central parts, as the state gets ready for increased pre-monsoon activity.

South And Central India Also On Rain Watch

Addressing ANI, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said parts of southern India—specifically Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka—would experience widespread rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the next five days. The same is expected in Central India as well.

There were light to moderate showers in Mumbai on Saturday, repeating a trend of pre-monsoon rains that have brought much-needed respite from soaring summer temperatures.

Monsoon Onset Expected Early

The IMD also established that the southwest monsoon is set to make an early onset over Kerala in the next four to five days before the usual onset date of June 1. The 2025 monsoon is set to be above normal, with rainfall going to be more than 104% of the Long Period Average (LPA) of the country.

This year's possible early onset would be the earliest after 2009, when the monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 23, the IMD said.

What A Yellow Alert Means

A yellow alert is put out to indicate the possibility of moderate weather disturbances, warning residents to stay informed and remain cautious. It signals the onset of a transition from hot and dry weather to wet and stormy weather, as the monsoon season draws near.

While Maharashtra is preparing for a rainy spell, citizens and authorities are urged to keep an eye on official weather bulletins and take appropriate precautions.