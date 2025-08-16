Mumbai: IndiGo A321 Aircraft Makes Safe Landing After Tail Strike

An IndiGo Airbus A321 on its way from Bangkok reported a tail strike at Mumbai airport on Saturday during a low-altitude go-around prompted by poor weather. The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew members were unharmed.

IndiGo informed that the tail line of the aircraft hit the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, following which the aircraft circled back and made a safe landing in the second attempt.

"On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely," the statement reads.

The airline stated that, as per protocol, the aircraft will undergo a detailed inspection, necessary repairs if required, and obtain regulatory clearances before returning to service.

"Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations," IndiGo said.

The airline also reiterated that safety is its top priority and efforts are being made to minimise any disruption to operations.

The airline said, "At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident."

(With ANI Inputs)