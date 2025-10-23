Level-II Fire Erupts At Commercial Building In Mumbai; People Stranded On Top Floor | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out today at the JMS Business Centre in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai, causing widespread panic and leaving several people stranded on the upper floor of the commercial structure.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire blazes through JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai. Firefighting operations are underway here. People seen stranded on the top floor of the building. pic.twitter.com/idbhnupOZT October 23, 2025