Kandivali Fire: 8 Rescued, Including 3 Children, From Agarwal Residency High-Rise Blaze In Mumbai

Eight occupants, including three minors, were safely rescued on Sunday after a blaze broke out in a residential high-rise building in Kandivali West, officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

The fire, which started in the second-story apartment of the Agarwal Residency, was promptly restricted by the MFB, although the victims were incapacitated by a dense smoke that obstructed their way out.

Quick Action Saves Kothari Family

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The MFB was alerted at around 7:45 a.m. Firefighting crews were able to put out the blaze within 20 minutes, at 8:05 a.m. The fire was limited to the living room of a second-floor flat in the ground-plus-sixteen-storey building, destroying electrical wiring, installations, and wooden furniture.

"The heavy black smoke had made it challenging for the occupants to evacuate the building," an MFB spokesperson confirmed. "We evacuated eight individuals—two men, three women, and three children, including a three-year-old baby."

Three Adults Taken To ICU

The rescued victims, part of the Kothari family, were taken straight to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Three of the older family members are at present under intensive care at Malad's Tunga Hospital for serious smoke inhalation:

Chintan Kothari (45)

Khyati Kothari (42)

Jyoti Kothari (66)

The other five members were given first aid for slight injuries and smoke inhalation and have been discharged. They are Parth Kothari (39), Riddhi Kothari (36), and the three children: Ayara (6), Pranj (3), and Mahavir (7). Riddhi Kothari also received a slight leg injury.

The reaction was a concerted effort where officials from MFB, 108 ambulance services, and BMC staff participated. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Thailand-Cambodia Sign Landmark Peace Accord, Cementing Regional Stability Alongside Trump And Anwar