Mumbai launches first coronavirus COVID-19 testing bus

Mumbai launched its first coronavirus COVID-19 testing bus on Friday (May 1, 2020). The bus was inaugurated by state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Aaditya Thackeray and Parveen Pardeshi via video conferencing.

coronavirus india, coronavirus outbreak,

It is designed for mass screening by using a combination of fever, O2 saturation and AI based X-rays’s to detecting coronavirus.

The bus is additionally equipped with RTPCR swab collection facility. 

The bus called 'CovidBus' will be visiting various slum locations and effectively isolate the high risk suspects.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surges to 10,498 while in India the tally reached 35,043 with 1,147 deaths, atleast 73 deaths and 1993 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in its latest update on Friday morning.

