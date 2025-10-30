Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies Bring Rain Threat While Temperatures Hold Steady | Check Latest Forecast

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast, foggy skies on Thursday morning, yet the city still has comparatively good air quality. Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) didn't put out a new blanket warning following the yellow alert that lapsed on Wednesday, it has predicted a day with partly cloudy skies and a possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

Rain Probable For Mumbai And Peripheral Districts

Although there was no long-duration heavy rain warning, the IMD has put out a 'nowcast' warning, meaning instant weather activity for the area.

Nowcast Information: Released at 7:20 AM, the IMD's warning continued that light to moderate rain is highly likely over Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and nearby districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Nanded in the next three hours.

Temperature Forecast: Mumbai's maximum temperature is expected to be approximately 33 degrees celsius, with the lowest temperature dipping to 25 degrees celsius.

Mumbai's Air Quality Still Healthy

Contrary to the poor air quality in North India, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) is still in the healthy category, courtesy of recent weather activity.

Overall Status: The overall AQI of the city was logged at 63 at 9:05 AM and falls under the 'Good' category (AQI 0-100), as indicated by the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) SAMEER app.

Location Readings: Several of the principal areas of Mumbai indicated good air quality. Colaba had an AQI of 41, Worli 63, Borivali 48, and Bhandup 57. Some other locations such as Powai (61), Malad (80), and Andheri (64) were also showing 'Good' air.

Wider Region: Air quality was consistent in the broader metropolitan area with Navi Mumbai and Thane having a 'Good' AQI of 56 and 64, respectively.

Delhi Struggles To Breathe 'Severe' Air

The difference with the National Capital Region (NCR) is stark, with Delhi still struggling with toxic pollution levels.

Delhi's Condition: The city woke up to a smoggy morning with the overall air quality remaining in the 'Very Poor' category, recording an AQI of 352 at 8:00 AM.

Severe Hotspots: A number of monitoring stations hit the hazardous 'Severe' category (AQI 401-500), such as Anand Vihar (408) and Vivek Vihar (415).

Very Poor Areas: Most areas of Delhi recorded 'Very Poor' air (AQI 301-400), with readings reaching 388 in Ashok Vihar, 371 in Dwarka Sector-8, 370 in ITO, and 381 in Sirifort, necessitating fresh health alerts for citizens.

