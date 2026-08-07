/Mumbai Mayor receives bomb threat email targeting metro, schools

Security was heightened at major civic facilities in Mumbai on Friday following the receipt of a threatening email that warned of bomb blasts at the Mumbai Mayor’s office, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and Metro stations. The Mumbai Police, in coordination with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), promptly initiated comprehensive search operations at the specified sites.
A threatening email has been received, warning of a bomb blast at the Mumbai Mayor's office. Following the information, BDDS and police teams are conducting searches. The threat also mentioned the BMC and Metro stations: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/mgZGIXVkOP— IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2026
As per the Mumbai Police, the email explicitly threatened attacks on the Mayor’s office, the BMC headquarters and Metro stations, leading the authorities to take the threat with due seriousness. Police personnel, bomb disposal units and dog squads were deployed to meticulously inspect the premises and safeguard public safety.
Videos circulating on social media depicted a substantial police presence outside the BMC headquarters, with officials conducting thorough searches inside the civic body’s administrative building. Security measures were also reinforced in and around the affected sites as a precautionary step.
Authorities are presently examining the authenticity of the threatening email, while investigations continue to determine its source and identify the sender. No suspicious objects have been found so far.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Security was tightened after the BMC received a bomb threat email targeting the Mayor's office, BMC headquarters and Metro stations. Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad launched intensive search operations. pic.twitter.com/WKVLxWa7Wa— IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2026
Police have appealed to the public to stay calm and refrain from circulating rumours, while keeping security elevated until the search operations conclude. Additional details are expected as the probe advances.
Several municipal offices, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and the Mumbai Mayor’s office, were put on high alert on June 10 following a series of coordinated bomb threats.
According to Mumbai Police, the threats also targeted the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building. In response, police teams, supported by the dog squad, carried out a thorough search of the BMC premises and secured the offices after the bomb threat was received at the Mayor’s office.
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