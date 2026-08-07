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Mumbai Mayor receives bomb threat email targeting metro, schools

Mumbai Police launched a security operation after a threatening email warned of bomb blasts at the Mayor's office, BMC headquarters and Metro stations across the city.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Mumbai Mayor receives bomb threat email targeting metro, schools
Image Credit: ANI

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