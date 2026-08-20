/Mumbai model Riya Ahir demands FIR withdrawal and police protection after viral Gen Z protest

Model Riya Ahir, known for halting a police vehicle during a Gen Z rally at Shivaji Park, demanded the Mumbai Police withdraw the FIR registered against her. Alongside Youth Congress delegates, Riya Ahir met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Manoj Sharma, in order to draw attention to the serious online threats and harassment faced by her on social media platforms.
The Mumbai Youth Congress delegation headed by national secretary Hargun Singh and Mumbai president Zeenat Shabreen met the high-level law enforcement officials at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office and sought administrative action.
Joint CP Manoj Sharma assured the delegation that the process to withdraw the FIR would start immediately, whereas the cyber team would investigate the threatening accounts.
Delayed implementation: Hargun Singh mentioned that despite receiving several notifications to withdraw the FIR against the student protestors, no action had been taken so far.
Cyberbullying of youth: The delegation heads argued that the young female protestors are being systematically harassed on social media platforms for exercising their freedom of speech.
Common persecutions: Ahir observed that his co-demonstrator, Muskan, who is 19 years old, encounters comparable waves of systematic online abuse.
Ahir turned out to be the face of the July 22 protest organized in Shivaji Park in Dadar.
Photos where she is seen donning a grey hoodie and standing up against a police vehicle with arrested student activists gained popularity in social media platforms.
Although she registered some preliminary complaints to the police about targeted intimidations, Ahir claimed that no arrests have been made in the case of cyber threats to her life.
According to the Mumbai Police, their cyber experts are currently analysing the accounts to establish if they need to file any cases against the abusers under the IT act.
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