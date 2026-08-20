Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Mumbai model Riya Ahir demands FIR withdrawal and police protection after viral Gen Z protest

Mumbai model Riya Ahir demands FIR withdrawal and police protection after viral Gen Z protest

Model Riya Ahir, who gained viral prominence after blocking a police van during a rain-soaked Gen Z demonstration at Shivaji Park, has urged Mumbai Police to withdraw the FIR registered against her.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Mumbai model Riya Ahir demands FIR withdrawal and police protection after viral Gen Z protest
Image Credit: Model Riya Ahir. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kapil Dev's 43-year-old record emulated by Ollie Robinson during England vs Pakistan 1st Test
2
3
4
5