SHOCKING Video: New Mumbai Monorail Rake Derailed And Damaged During Trial; Officials Claim Conspiracy

A Mumbai Monorail train coach partially derailed and tilted Wednesday morning outside of its Wadala car depot, damaging its undercarriage during a test run. The incident, which occurred with no passengers on board, prompted an immediate—and conflicting—response from authorities.

While eyewitness accounts suggested a severe mishap, the MMRDA and its operating subsidiary, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), have sought to downplay the event, initially describing it as a "mock drill" meant to test emergency preparedness.

Derailment During Changeover

The incident occurred at 9:30 am during a system trial of a newly delivered monorail rake manufactured by Medha Servo Drives.

The Incident: Sources indicate the coach was being moved from one guideway beam, the monorail equivalent of a track, to another when it slipped off during the switchover process.

The Damage: The derailment was severe enough to cause the coach to tilt off the beam, resulting in significant damage to the rake's undercarriage and its alignment.

Emergency Response: Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police rushed to the site after the incident but were quickly directed to return by MMRDA officials, who insisted the event was part of a planned "mock drill."

Other media reports indicated that the motorman operating the test run may have sustained minor injuries and had to be rescued, while preliminary findings hinted at a glitch in the track switch mechanism.

Trial Amidst Suspension For Upgrades

The mishap comes at a critical time for the monorail system, which has been out of passenger service since September 20. MMRDA enforced the suspension to pave the way for new rakes, the commissioning of advanced signaling with CBTC, and an overall upgradation of the fleet.

The decision came in the backdrop of repeated disruptions and technical faults during the recent monsoon season, which severely eroded the confidence of commuters. MMOCL has since clarified through official statements that the incident occurred during "advanced system trials" meant to "simulate extreme or 'worst-case' scenarios" under strict safety protocols, maintaining that it was not an operational failure.

