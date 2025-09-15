Mumbai Monorail Halts Mid-Journey In Wadala Due To Technical Glitch; All Passengers Rescued

A monorail in Mumbai came to an unexpected halt on Monday morning in the Wadala area due to a technical fault, prompting an emergency response and the safe evacuation of all passengers.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties, and all onboard were safely transferred to another monorail to continue their journey.

According to officials, the incident occurred as the train was en route to Wadala. The second monorail, arriving from Chembur, was brought alongside to assist with the transfer of stranded passengers.

Rajesh Ananda Bhojane, Ward Councillor for Ward 175 and a representative of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), voiced concern over the recurring technical problems affecting the monorail service.

“The train heading to Wadala halted. Passengers were transferred to the train coming from Chembur. The Fire Brigade came later and started their operation. Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue. I urge the Govt to resolve this recurring issue,” Bhojane told ANI.

The Fire Brigade also attended the scene as a precautionary measure, though no further action was required beyond passenger assistance.

This is not the first time the Mumbai monorail system has faced disruptions, and local leaders are now pressing for a long-term resolution to avoid further inconvenience to commuters.

In a similar incident on August 19, a monorail train near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai broke down due to a power supply failure, prompting a swift rescue operation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police.

582 passengers were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Twenty-three were treated after suffocation on-site by ambulance staff, while two were taken to Sion Hospital and later discharged after OPD treatment.

The Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Ravindra Ambulgekar, speaking to ANI on the Mumbai Monorail being stalled, mentioned, "Some people had problems of suffocation and breathing issues, but all are safe. Everyone has been rescued safely."

Firefighters used snorkel vehicles to rescue passengers, while BEST buses were deployed to transport them to nearby railway stations. The rescue operation took over three and a half hours to complete, with 582 passengers safely evacuated

Preliminary investigation into the Mumbai Monorail incident revealed that overcrowding was the primary cause of the disruption, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated in a press note.

(with inputs from ANI)