/Mumbai monsoon delayed: IMD predicts heavy rains only after June 25; Maharashtra faces 72% deficit

Mumbai monsoon delayed: Progress of the Southwest Monsoon has slowed down considerably, leading to widespread drought-like conditions across most of India, especially Maharashtra. As per the India Meteorological Department, about 71% of the country faced rainfall deficits between June 1 and June 15.
Though average rainfall across the country for June is expected to be 165.3 mm, only 42.4 mm was recorded compared to the forecasted amount of 62.1 mm. This even when the effects of monsoon onset and Western Disturbances in North India failed to help boost numbers to any significant degree.
Things are looking even grimmer for Maharashtra, as it has only witnessed 21.3 mm rain since the beginning of June, resulting in an impressive 72% rainfall deficit.
While districts like Jalgaon, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Nanded, Akola, and Amravati have received a healthy amount of rain, the other parts of Maharashtra continue to hold their breath.
As per the India Meteorological Department, while monsoon made its presence felt in parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, it is stagnant in Maharashtra mainly owing to unfavorable conditions prevailing over the Arabian Sea.
Due to the prevailing dry north-westerly winds in the upper air level, there is no chance of cloud formation. Thus, daytime temperature has increased beyond 40∘ C in North Maharashtra and Vidarbha.
Monsoon had started on June 8th in southern parts of Maharashtra, which include Harnai (Ratnagiri), Satara, and Solapur. But then, its momentum was lost right away, leading to sporadic showers in Vidarbha and Marathwada.
It is expected that the weather system will improve in the Arabian Sea region by June 20th. Hence, it is forecasted that there will be increased rainfall in coastal belts. Monsoon deployment in the entire region will revive as well. The IMD says that the monsoon will soon become active within the next four to five days.
Monsoon in Mumbai has not been successful so far. This year, Mumbai is facing its delayed arrival from its usual June 11th. Only 13 mm rainfall has occurred in the financial capital till now. It is forecasted that Mumbai will see its characteristic rains only after June 25, following the revival of monsoon winds after June 20.
A rare incident is unfolding, where Pune experiences an extremely dry monsoon in the initial stage since 1958, when no rains fell in the first 15 days of June.
As per the historical records of the IMD starting from 1901, a similar dry spell in the beginning of June occurred twice in the years 1915 and 1932. In both cases, there was heavy rainfall towards the end of June (362 mm of rainfall in 1915, and 79 mm of rainfall in 1932).
There have been some rainfalls in pockets such as Lohegaon and Hadapsar earlier this month. The IMD has also stated that due to unfavorable wind conditions, no significant rain would occur in the upcoming days.
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