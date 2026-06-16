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Mumbai monsoon delayed: IMD predicts heavy rains only after June 25; Maharashtra faces 72% deficit

Mumbai monsoon delayed: The Southwest Monsoon hits a major snag, leaving Mumbai waiting until June 25 for heavy rains. Meanwhile, Pune faces its driest start to June since 1958 with a 72% statewide rainfall deficit.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
Mumbai monsoon delayed: IMD predicts heavy rains only after June 25; Maharashtra faces 72% deficit
Image Credit: High tide at the Gateway of India following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai. (Photo: IANS/AI)

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