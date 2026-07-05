/Mumbai rains wreak havoc: Roads flooded, trees uprooted, IMD issues red alert

"As we have been seeing since last night, and especially today early morning and particularly during the time when it was high tide it was also raining heavily and in some pockets of Western Railway Suburban section we saw rainfall in excess of almost 250 mm and in certain sections we also had rainfall in the range of 150 to 200 mm. There was heavy rainfall throughout our section, however, this did not impact our train operations and our local train operations and long-distance train operations, it continued uninterrupted without any issues," he said.