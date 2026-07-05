/Mumbai rains wreak havoc: Roads flooded, trees uprooted, IMD issues red alert

Heavy rainfall continued to affect Mumbai and nearby areas on Sunday, causing waterlogging, traffic disruptions and dangerous road conditions. Several incidents of uprooted trees, damaged vehicles and flooding were reported across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert and warned of intense rainfall and rough sea conditions over the next few hours.
The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad district, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The alert remained in effect for the next few hours after continuous rain since Saturday night.
According to the weather department, some areas of Mumbai received more than 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours. Moderate to intense spells of rain are expected to continue.
Waterlogging was reported near Kurla Terminus, affecting vehicular movement and creating difficulties for commuters. Several parts of Thane city also witnessed flooding on roads due to continuous rainfall.
The ongoing monsoon has left many roads in poor condition. Water-filled potholes and damaged road surfaces have become a major concern for daily commuters.
Potholes along the busy Kurla-Andheri road have become a serious safety risk. Rainwater has filled deep pits, making them difficult for drivers to spot.
Local resident Zakir Ansari highlighted the condition of the road stretch between White Bridge and Kamani Signal.
"... The potholes here are so bad that two-wheeler riders slip every day. From the White Bridge up to Kamani Signal, the road is in this condition, and it's not even level. During the rains, potholes aren't visible. When water fills them, accidents occur..." Ansari told ANI.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Potholes on the Kurla–Andheri Road in the suburbs, following monsoon rains. Deteriorating road conditions, water-filled potholes and pits make city streets hazardous for daily commuters. pic.twitter.com/Bj2ofEF5ak July 5, 2026
Strong waves were seen crashing along Juhu Chowpatty after days of heavy rainfall. Rough sea conditions were visible across the shoreline as authorities monitored the impact of the weather.
A car was damaged in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, after a tree fell due to strong winds and heavy rain.
In Ghatkopar's Vikrant Circle area, a giant tree was uprooted and crushed a parked car. A local resident claimed that a complaint regarding the tree had been made to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) several days earlier.
Maharashtra: Car damaged after tree falls in Vashi amid gusty weather conditions; visuals from Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/lQeBkihMOe July 5, 2026
The eyewitness said no action was taken despite the complaint.
"Around eight days back, our manager complained about this, an offical from the BMC came, he registered the complaint, and no one came. Four vehicles have been damaged. There are no casualties."
Despite the heavy rainfall, Western Railway said train services continued without major disruption.
Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said that some sections of the suburban network recorded rainfall exceeding 250 mm.
"As we have been seeing since last night, and especially today early morning and particularly during the time when it was high tide it was also raining heavily and in some pockets of Western Railway Suburban section we saw rainfall in excess of almost 250 mm and in certain sections we also had rainfall in the range of 150 to 200 mm. There was heavy rainfall throughout our section, however, this did not impact our train operations and our local train operations and long-distance train operations, it continued uninterrupted without any issues," he said.
Earlier, a balcony of a dilapidated building collapsed in Belapur village of Navi Mumbai amid continuous rainfall. Reports said the structure was already in a severely damaged condition.
A massive landslide on the road leading to Rajmachi Fort near Lonavala completely blocked vehicular movement on Sunday. Earth-moving equipment was deployed to clear debris and restore access.
The incident occurred as Maharashtra continued to witness heavy rainfall under the influence of active monsoon conditions.
The recent death of a man after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area has again raised questions about monsoon preparedness.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar blamed poor maintenance and said such incidents occur every year during the rainy season.
The victim's family has demanded accountability, compensation and stronger safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.
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