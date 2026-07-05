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Mumbai rains wreak havoc: Roads flooded, trees uprooted, IMD issues red alert

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Mumbai and nearby areas, causing severe waterlogging, uprooted trees, traffic disruptions and dangerous road conditions. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Mumbai rains wreak havoc: Roads flooded, trees uprooted, IMD issues red alert
Image Credit: ANI. Commuters make their way through heavy rain, in Mumbai on July 4.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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