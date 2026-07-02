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Mumbai Monsoon: Man dies after falling into an open manhole, negligence triggers outrage

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar took serious note of the incident and directed the BMC Commissioner to submit a detailed report by evening.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
Mumbai Monsoon: Man dies after falling into an open manhole, negligence triggers outrage
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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