/Mumbai Monsoon: Man dies after falling into an open manhole, negligence triggers outrage

An elderly man died after accidentally falling into an open manhole in Mumbai. The manhole was left open during maintenance work by a private contractor, which has triggered massive outrage in Maharashtra.
The incident occurred on Khairani Road in Saki Naka on Thursday morning around 10:00 A.M., when the 60-year-old man lost his life after falling into an open manhole.
The incident occurred in the backdrop of heavy rains due to monsoons. Following a four-hour search and rescue operation, fire brigade personnel recovered the body of a man who had fallen into an open manhole on Khairani Road in Saki Naka. He was declared dead at the scene.
Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi confirmed the victim’s identity as Aslam Shaikh and announced his demise. The body was sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.
According to preliminary reports, the manhole cover had been removed for maintenance work being carried out by a private contractor during the monsoon.
No safety barricades, caution signs, or road reflectors were placed at the site. Shaikh failed to notice the open manhole, lost his balance, and fell in.
Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire brigade, and local police immediately rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.
Initial efforts were hampered as the victim was difficult to locate. Emergency teams recovered his umbrella and footwear during the early stages of the search. Given the strong water current inside the drainage system, authorities feared he may have been swept away.
Despite the challenging conditions, fire brigade personnel successfully retrieved his body after four hours of continuous effort.
Mayor Ritu Tawde admitted that the municipal corporation was unaware of the exact nature of the maintenance work being carried out on the road. She assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the negligence.
The fatal incident, which occurred amid heavy rains and widespread waterlogging across Mumbai, has once again highlighted the persistent problem of unmarked open manholes.
It has triggered strong public outrage over alleged administrative lapses, especially as this marks the second such high-profile incident in recent days.
Last week, during a monsoon inspection tour led by Mayor Tawde, a BMC official fell into an open drain in her presence but was rescued in time.
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar took serious note of the incident and directed the BMC Commissioner to submit a detailed report by evening.
The Minister also asked authorities to examine the possibility of registering a case of culpable homicide.
The issue was raised in the Assembly by BJP legislator Amit Satam, who demanded strict action.
Speaker Narwekar remarked, “It is quite a serious issue. Various works are underway during the rainy season. In some cases, manholes are open and in some areas, roads are dug up. In such cases, the offence for culpable homicide should be registered.”
He recalled a similar tragedy a few years ago in which a leading doctor lost his life after falling into an open manhole and being washed away.
(with IANS inputs)
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