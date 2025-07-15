Mumbai Monsoon: Moderate Rains, Comfortable Temperatures Expected Today, Week Ahead Detailed | Check Latest Updates

Mumbai is having a classic monsoon day today, with normal rains expected all over the city and pleasant temperatures, as per information gathered from AQI.in. This pattern of weather marks the onset of an important seasonal change in the climate of the city.

Temperatures in Mumbai are expected to range between 26.8°C and 29.1°C, with a high humidity of 78% and a 98% chance of rain. Visibility across the city remains at 8.8 kilometers.

The day started with temperatures at 26.8°C and is expected to gradually increase to a high of 29.1°C. Rainfall levels are anticipated at 11.52 mm, making the day likely to be one of the wettest of the week. Wind speeds at 23.4 km/h will bring a cooling effect, particularly in the evening hours, with rainfall intensity surging in the late afternoon.

Advisory For Residents

Since the weather will be wet, people are cautioned to make necessary precautions:

Bring Rain Gear: Umbrellas, raincoats, and waterproof shoes are highly recommended.

Travel Safely: Public transport is recommended as a safer mode of travel because the roads are likely to get wet and slippery.

Plan Outdoor Events: Proper planning needs to be done for any outdoor activity, especially in the late afternoon when rain will pick up.

Careful Driving: Less visibility of 8.8 km requires additional care on the part of the drivers.

Indoor Activities: One should engage in indoor activities during the maximum rainfall hours.

Weekly Outlook

The monsoon pattern will continue to hold ground for the week:

July 16: Patchy rain is expected with a slightly elevated temperature of 29.9°C and an 89% chance of rainfall.

July 17 & 18: A slight decrease in rain is expected, but chances of precipitation will still be high at 88% and 86% respectively.

July 18 could provide comparatively better weather with a high temperature of 30.3°C.

July 19 & 20 (Weekend): The weather forecast shows unabated patchy rain with chances of showers at 89% and 85% respectively.

Temperature & Humidity: The temperatures will predominantly range between 28-30°C for the week, and humidity levels will remain between 70% and 74%, leading to a heavy atmosphere around the city.

This sustained monsoon activity is consistent with Mumbai's usual seasonal behavior, providing relief from pre-monsoon heat and compelling the residents to get used to the persistent moisture.