MUMBAI AIRPORT

Mumbai News: Passenger Held With Rs 6.3 Crore Gold Hidden In His Shoes At Airport

|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 09:28 AM IST|Source: PTI
Mumbai News: Passenger Held With Rs 6.3 Crore Gold Hidden In His Shoes At Airport Representational Image. (ANI)

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a passenger from Mumbai airport after recovering gold valued at Rs 6.3 crore which he concealed in his shoes, an official said. In a follow-up action, the DRI sleuths also arrested here a prospective buyer, who was part of the gold smuggling syndicate, the official said on Saturday.

Based on specific information, officials from the apex anti-smuggling agency intercepted a passenger after he arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here from Bangkok. A search led to the recovery of 6.7 kg of smuggled gold bars valued at Rs 6.3 crore, hidden in the shoes he was wearing and he was arrested, the official said.

During his questioning, the name of a prospective buyer of the smuggled yellow metal came up and the latter was also subsequently arrested, the official added.

