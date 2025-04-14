Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886214https://zeenews.india.com/india/mumbai-news-ugandan-man-hiding-cocaine-worth-rs-7-85-cr-in-stomach-held-at-airport-2886214.html
NewsIndia
MUMBAI AIRPORT

Mumbai News: Ugandan Man Hiding Cocaine Worth Rs 7.85 Cr In Stomach Held At Airport

The passenger had concealed the contraband in his stomach by ingesting it during the journey, the airport official said.

|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 07:08 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai News: Ugandan Man Hiding Cocaine Worth Rs 7.85 Cr In Stomach Held At Airport Representational Image. (PTI)

Mumbai: Mumbai Customs seized 785 grams of cocaine worth about Rs 7.85 crore from a Ugandan passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Monday. The passenger had concealed the contraband in his stomach by ingesting it during the journey, he said.

"Based on suspicion, the passenger was intercepted by Mumbai Customs on the night of April 9. During interrogation, the accused was found to be restless and anxious. He then admitted he had swallowed a large number of yellow tablets. A medical examination showed the tablets in the stomach weighed 785 grams," the official said.

The tablets contained a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, he added. "The ingested drug, valued at Rs 7.85 crore, was recovered following a medical examination on Sunday. The Ugandan national has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the case is underway," he said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK