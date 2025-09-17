Mumbai Monorail Closure: To upgrade its entire network and enhance reliability, the Mumbai Monorail will be suspended from September 20. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the 20-km monorail network will be comprehensively upgraded, and the services are likely to return after two months.

Upgrade Seeks Faster, More Reliable Service

The temporary shutdown is the first step towards a bigger plan to revamp the monorail system, which has suffered from recurring technical glitches. Once the upgrade is finished, MMRDA officials anticipate services at every 8-10 minutes, a big improvement from the current 20-25 minute headway.

The work planned involves introducing new rakes, installing an advanced signaling system, and retrofitting the fleet in hand. "We are making the system safer, more reliable, and future-proof," MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said.

Decision Comes After Series Of Disruptions and Rescues

The move to shut down operations was hastened after at least six disruptions in service in the last month. Monday morning witnessed a train with 17 people stuck during a downpour, with the need for a rescue mission. This followed a major incident on August 19, when two monorail trains had stopped, with 1,148 passengers needing to be rescued.

MMRDA has also constituted a committee to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the frequent technical breakdowns.

Overhaul Of Full System Would Demand Temporary Block

Officiating officials stated that a shutdown is required in its entirety because the existing operation time of the monorail (6:15 am to 11:30 pm) results in a very short time window at night for installation and maintenance. This time constraint reduces the rate of progress and creates safety issues. The two-month block will facilitate uninterrupted commissioning, installation, and integrated testing of new rakes and signaling systems.

The fleet of the monorail, which is running presently with just five to six trains, will be substantially improved. "After the sophisticated signaling works are completed, we are likely to have a fleet of 14-16 monorail trains," an official at Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) said, promising citizens a stronger service when it reopens.

