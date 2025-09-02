Mumbai Police Denies Permission, Orders Maratha Protestors To Vacate Azad Maidan; Jarange Patil Reacts

Mumbai Police on Tuesday denied permission for the continuation of the Maratha agitation at Azad Maidan and directed protestors to vacate the premises, citing violations of conditions set by the Bombay High Court and the police for holding the demonstration.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil mark the fifth day of hunger strike at Azad Maidan. The large numbers of followers were present at the protest site.

This comes after the Bombay High Court on Monday issued directives asking protesters to vacate all streets in Mumbai by Tuesday noon.

On Monday, Bombay High Court, in an urgent hearing on the ongoing agitation in Mumbai, said that they had given permission for the protest with certain conditions, which have been violated by the protesters. The protesters have brought the city to a standstill, and they have not followed their undertaking given to the court.

"Since Respondent have, prima facie, violated the conditions of the permission granted to them by the State Government and since they do not have any valid permission to continue the protest on Azad Maidan, let the State Government follow the due procedure laid down in law for initiating appropriate steps." the court observed said.

Manoj Jarange Patil Reaction

As Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil said that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site Azad Maidan.

Reacting to Maharashtra government, Patil said, "My request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is that you will not be able to withstand the public outcry that is coming on Monday. Even if I die, I will not rise from this free ground. Even if I die, you keep silent."