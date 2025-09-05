Advertisement
India
MUMBAI

Mumbai Police On High Alert After Terror Threat Claim Of 34 ‘Human Bombs’ With 400 Kg RDX

Mumbai Police has been placed on high alert after a threat call claimed that “400 kg of RDX” had been planted across the city in as many vehicles, warning of an explosion powerful enough to “shake the entire city,” as per a report.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Police On High Alert After Terror Threat Claim Of 34 ‘Human Bombs’ With 400 Kg RDXRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

