Mumbai Police Takes BIG Action Against Auto Driver Who Went Viral For Earning Rs 5-8 Lakh

Mumbai Police stopped an autorickshaw driver's innovative locker service within the vicinity of the US Consulate in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) of Mumbai, which gained notoriety for purportedly making him Rs 5-8 lakh a month, on account of security and licensing breaches, officials said on Wednesday.

Viral Claim Causes Fuss

The driver became famous after VenueMonk co-founder Rahul Rupani put his tale on LinkedIn last week. Rupani recounted leaving his bag with the driver for Rs 1,000 during a visa appointment, as bags are prohibited inside the consulate. "Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai," the driver reportedly said. Rupani's post, praising the driver's "brilliant business" model, claimed he earned Rs 5-8 lakh monthly by safeguarding belongings for consulate visitors. The tale, which was hailed as "pure Indian jugaad" by billionaire Harsh Goenka, drew thousands of views on X and LinkedIn before being debunked.

Police Crackdown

Mumbai Police called in the driver and 12 others who were providing similar unauthorized locker services around the consulate. A senior police officer at BKC police station informed the Hindustan Times that parking is not allowed in the high-security area and auto drivers are only allowed to drop passengers. "The driver has a permit to carry passengers, not operate a locker facility," the officer said, pointing out keeping things in surrounding stores raised security concerns, such as lost items activating alarms.

The police inquiry established the drivers did not have any legal sanction to conduct such services. "We spoke to him about it, and he has stopped offering lockers now," the authorities informed the Free Press Journal. The inflated Rs 5-8 lakh income claim was also rejected as unsubstantiated, with the police establishing the real income to be much less.

Security And Compliance Issues

The strict no-bag policy of the US Consulate has generated demand for such services, but officials stressed that unregulated activity in the vicinity of a sensitive installation cannot be allowed. The clampdown has generated controversy on X, with users such as @MumbaiMatters commending the driver's creativity but concurring with the necessity for regulation. Others, such as @BKCResident, felt relieved, referring to safety in the congested area.

What's Next?

The shutdown highlighted the tension between entrepreneurial innovation and security protocols in Mumbai's high-stakes zones. The driver has ceased the service, and police are monitoring the area to prevent similar operations. As the story fades from viral fame, it underscored the challenges of informal businesses navigating legal and safety frameworks in urban India.