Mumbai Police To Register Case Against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad After 'Slapgate'

Mumbai Police is in the process of registering a case against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad after a row had erupted over an alleged video that surfaced of him slapping a canteen worker in Maharashtra's capital city over poor quality food. He also reportedly refused to apologise and said that he had "no regrets" for his actions.

ANI reported that taking suo motu cognisance, Mumbai Police's Marine Drive police station is registering the case against MLA Gaikwad.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena MLA had said that the food in the canteen was akin to poison.

"I will not apologise. Whatever the CM and Deputy CM said is their duty. I respect their words, but they also said that there should be an inquiry into the hotel. I have no regrets. I was about to consume poison; others cannot understand this, so I have no regrets for what I did," he said.

'Slapgate' Video And Aftermath

A video of Gaikwad allegedly slapping a canteen worker went viral on social media. The Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana accused the Akashwani canteen of serving poor-quality food and said that the staff were not listening to his complaints.

In response to MLA's complaints, the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the license of Ajanta Caterers, the manager of the Akashwani canteen.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials took food samples from the Akashvani MLA canteen.

"Samples of paneer, Schezwan chutney, oil, and toor dal have been taken. These will be sent to the lab, and the report will come in 14 days," ANI quoted an FDA official.

Maharashtra CM's Reaction

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday condemned the alleged assault incident involving the MLA, and speaking in the State Legislative Council, Fadnavis stated that such behaviour is unacceptable and not honourable.

CM Fadnavis also emphasised that Gaikwad's actions as an MLA have tarnished the reputation of all legislators. He also highlighted the need for accountability among public representatives.

(with ANI inputs)