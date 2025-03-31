Mumbai Police Visits Kunal Kamra's Residence Amid Eknath Shinde Joke row
A Mumbai Police team visited standup comedian Kunal Kamra's residence regarding his controversial joke on Shiv Sena chief.
A Mumbai Police team visited standup comedian Kunal Kamra's residence on Monday regarding his controversial joke about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as per ANI.
#WATCH | Comedian Kunal Kamra row: A team of Mumbai Police arrives at the residence of Kunal Kamra in Mumbai
More details awaited pic.twitter.com/oSdph3kKOh— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025
