Mumbai-Pune expressway jam ends after 33 hours; traffic restored, commuters get relief

Mumbai-Pune expressway jam: The Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed massive traffic congestion for over 30 hours, leaving thousands of commuters stranded in their vehicles without access to basic necessities such as drinking water, food, and medical help. The prolonged gridlock was caused when a gas tanker carrying propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening on the Mumbai-bound carriageway near Adoshi village in the Borghat section of the expressway, around 90 km from Mumbai. After the tanker overturned, a major gas leak was reported, prompting authorities to shut the entire Mumbai-bound lane as a precautionary measure to avoid any explosion or further danger.

Emergency teams reach the spot

Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade units, and specialised chemical response teams from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), were rushed to the site. Officials said the containment operation was challenging due to extremely high gas pressure inside the tanker and damage to its valves. Technical experts from Hindustan Petroleum and Reliance Industries were also called in to assist in controlling the leak.

Traffic diversions

With no immediate alternative, traffic on the expressway was diverted to the old Mumbai-Pune highway, leading to long delays. Vehicles piled up rapidly, and traffic movement came to a standstill by around 5:15 pm on Tuesday. On the Pune-bound side, traffic backed up till the Khalapur toll plaza, while the Mumbai-bound side saw queues stretching up to 10-12 km.

Relief measures

The overturned tanker was finally emptied and removed late on Wednesday night, after which traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway gradually resumed around midnight. During the disruption, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) arranged drinking water and biscuits for stranded commuters. Toll collection on the expressway was also suspended until traffic returned to normal.

Inquiry ordered

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed MSRDC officials to submit a detailed report with recommendations to handle such emergencies better in the future. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde acknowledged the hardship faced by commuters and said officials worked continuously for hours to resolve the crisis. According to reports, traffic has now been cleared, bringing major relief to commuters.