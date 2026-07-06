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Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'missing link' landslide: Maha govt under Opposition fire after rain exposes poor build quality

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged, "Corruption is the first name of the BJP and Shinde faction, be it in the roads or even in temples."

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'missing link' landslide: Maha govt under Opposition fire after rain exposes poor build quality
Image Credit: ANI

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