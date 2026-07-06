/Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'missing link' landslide: Maha govt under Opposition fire after rain exposes poor build quality

He said, “The Missing link was inaugurated on 1st May 2026. For all the infra watchers and believers, the cost of this link has been escalated by thousands of crores. It has now had a landslide and much more within 2 months of its checks and inaugurations. More so, using it while on the way to Pune and back, I noticed and stated publicly also that not even 50 feet of the road is flat. It is all undulated and feels like one is sitting in a boat, riding the waves.”