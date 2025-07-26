Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Multiple Vehicles Crash, Several Injured After Container Truck Brake Failure
A major accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday morning in Khopoli area on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when a container truck lost control due to brake failure, leading to a collision between more than 20 vehicles, as per Zee News TV.
Trending Photos
A major accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday morning in Khopoli area on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when a container truck lost control due to brake failure, leading to a collision between more than 20 vehicles.
#BREAKING#Rajneeti #MumbaiPuneExpressway | @ramm_sharma pic.twitter.com/B8vEoBhPvo— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 26, 2025
(It's a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv