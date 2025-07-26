Advertisement
KHOPOLI

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Multiple Vehicles Crash, Several Injured After Container Truck Brake Failure

A major accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday morning in Khopoli area on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when a container truck lost control due to brake failure, leading to a collision between more than 20 vehicles, as per Zee News TV.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 07:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Multiple Vehicles Crash, Several Injured After Container Truck Brake Failure Representative image.

A major accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday morning in Khopoli area on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when a container truck lost control due to brake failure, leading to a collision between more than 20 vehicles. 

 

 

(It's a developing story.)


 

 

 

 

 

