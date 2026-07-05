/Mumbai rain fury claims another life as falling tree kills 63-year-old; Mayor issues Red Alert warning

A 63-year-old man was killed after a tree collapsed on him in Mumbai's Kurla area on Sunday as heavy rain and strong winds continued to batter the city under a Red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The victim, who had recently purchased a shop in the neighbourhood, had gone there to prepare for its opening when the tree came crashing down on him. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, proved fatal. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde later announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family.
The tragedy comes amid relentless monsoon rain across Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring districts. The IMD had issued a Red alert on Saturday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds across the region.
The latest incident follows another fatal accident on Saturday, when an 18-year-old motorcyclist died after a tree branch fell on him in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. According to police, he lost consciousness after the impact and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
These incidents come just days after 11-year-old student Vihaan Srivastava was killed and four other children were injured when a tree fell on their school bus while they were returning home.
Meanwhile, another potentially deadly incident was narrowly avoided after a large roadside tree collapsed near Mahim Church. No injuries were reported.
Speaking to IANS, a local resident described the moment the tree fell.
"There were very strong winds and heavy rainfall during which this incident took place. At that time, we were inside the shop. After hearing a loud crashing sound, I came out and saw that a tree had collapsed."
"There were fewer people around at that time, so thankfully no one got injured," he added.
With waterlogging reported across several parts of the city, Mayor Tawde urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert.
Taking to X, she said: "Your safety is my top priority! A humble appeal to Mumbaikars from Mumbai's Mayor, Mrs. Ritu Tawde.Currently, Mumbai is experiencing heavy downpours and a ‘Red Alert’. Incidents of trees and branches falling due to strong winds are occurring. In such a situation, ensuring you and your family remain safe is of utmost importance."
"Please do not venture out unnecessarily, stay away from trees, park vehicles in safe places, and do not believe rumors," she urged.
The Mayor also shared the civic emergency helpline, asking residents to contact 1916 for assistance and to follow the administration's instructions.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also issued a public advisory on X, warning, "Trees may fall due to strong winds. Please do not stand under trees during such times and do not park vehicles."
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.