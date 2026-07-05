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  • /Mumbai rain fury claims another life as falling tree kills 63-year-old; Mayor issues Red Alert warning

Mumbai rain fury claims another life as falling tree kills 63-year-old; Mayor issues Red Alert warning

The tragedy comes amid relentless monsoon rain across Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring districts. The IMD had issued a Red alert on Saturday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds across the region.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
Mumbai rain fury claims another life as falling tree kills 63-year-old; Mayor issues Red Alert warning
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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