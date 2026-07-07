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Island city cut off: Torrential rains and landslides isolate Mumbai on three fronts

Heavy rains completely isolate Mumbai as massive landslides and flash floods shut down the Pune Expressway, Ahmedabad highway, and Central Railway corridors.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 07:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Island city cut off: Torrential rains and landslides isolate Mumbai on three fronts
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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