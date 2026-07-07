/Island city cut off: Torrential rains and landslides isolate Mumbai on three fronts

Waterlogging, huge landslides, and incessant traffic gridlocks have caused closure of the Mumbai-Pune expressway, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, and the Konkan route from Mumbai. This important transport passage connecting Mumbai and Pune suffered the worst of the monsoon rage. Due to huge landslides, the administration had to close the expressway in both directions.
However, after clearing the path, they opened up three lanes towards Pune. However, traffic towards Mumbai was very slow due to the closure of all other lanes.
The rail line passing through the same route was also blocked by a huge rockfall from the landslide at the Thakurwadi and Monkey hill areas. Even after the hard work of clearing done by the officials of the Central Railway and local police, the situation was still worse as several long-distance and city trains came to a halt.
The traffic chaos engulfed the whole metropolis as well:
Ahmedabad Highway: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway faced the brunt of the rains when sections of the highway were flooded with rainwater and traffic jams stretched to kilometres. Passenger trains on the track from the Gujarat side were stalled midway, and thousands of outstation commuters were stranded inside the coaches for several hours before the local authorities intervened.
Konkan bottleneck: The conditions were even worse in case of the Konkan-Mumbai Highway, where floods near Nagothane led to vehicles being trapped on the highway for more than 24 hours due to excessive accumulation of water that did not subside despite continuous pumping.
The atmosphere remains very risky as of now. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an extended warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra (Fadnavis) issued an emergency warning, asking people to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel. The Chief Minister confirmed that a Red Alert has been imposed on Nashik and the Trimbakeshwar area. There are possibilities of cloudbursts that may dump more than 300 mm of rainfall, which would put tremendous pressure on the already overflowing river systems of the region.
The sudden, multi-front closure gave rise to a full-fledged humanitarian crisis at all the transit points that were obstructed. Thousands upon thousands of people, including many daily wage laborers, women, and children, had been stuck on highways and in immobile trains through the whole day.
Through the day spent in waiting, an acute shortage of drinking water and ready-to-eat food was experienced across all obstructed highways. The problem was further exacerbated by the fact that there is an utter lack of communication regarding the resumption of the tracks or highways, which made passengers not only tired but also worried.
The multi-highway breakdown has once again highlighted the major deficiencies and poor maintenance of the essential transit infrastructure in Maharashtra:
Ahmedabad Highway: Demonstrated complete failure of traffic management, exemplified by unattended potholes and inoperative stormwater drainage system.
Pune Expressway: The landslide close to the ongoing construction project called "Missing Link" has put forward a very important question about the quality of the earthwork involved in this mega-project.
The Konkan Highway: Commuters pointed out that the highway toward Goa has been plagued by half-baked roadwork and massive craters left behind by a project that has languished incomplete for the last 17 years.
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