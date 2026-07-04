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Mumbai rain: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, schools and colleges shut, waterlogging chokes city

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and widespread showers across the city and several Maharashtra districts until July 6, prompting authorities to issue safety advisories. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Mumbai rain: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, schools and colleges shut, waterlogging chokes city
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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