/Mumbai rain: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, schools and colleges shut, waterlogging chokes city

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Mumbai city and the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg between July 4 and July 6. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in the ghat regions of Satara, Pune, and Nashik districts in central Maharashtra.
Authorities have warned that the spell could cause disruptions to local transport and some structural damage. Citizens have been advised to remain alert, especially while travelling through low-lying areas and ghat roads.
In an advisory, the State Disaster Management Department has urged residents to exercise caution and contact local emergency helplines in case of any exigency.
Rainfall is expected to continue across Mumbai and its surrounding areas over the next 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rains likely at several places and extremely heavy rainfall possible in isolated pockets.
Gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are also likely at times.
In its 48-hour outlook, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the city and suburbs are likely to witness continued spells of rain.
"Heavy to very heavy rain at few places with possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 Kmph very likely," the weather office said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for the afternoon session in all schools and colleges across Mumbai on Saturday, following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for extremely heavy rainfall.
The civic body stated that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid forecasts of intense rainfall. The BMC has also urged residents to venture out only if absolutely necessary as heavy showers continue to lash several parts of the city.
The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai during the day.
In a separate incident amid the adverse weather, two people riding a motorcycle were injured after a tree fell on them in the Kharegaon area of Kalwa, Thane. Both injured persons were rushed to Kalwa Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.
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