Mumbai Rain Alert: As Heavy Rains Batter City, Are Short Circuits And Tree Falls The New Normal? VIDEO

Mumbai is under an orange alert for heavy rain at the moment, while relentless night showers continue in the metropolis. The India Meteorological Department also heightened its alarms, putting out a red alert for some districts and cities in Maharashtra, such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune.

Rain-Related Incidents Reported

As per the civic body, Monday witnessed several rain-related accidents in Mumbai. There were six short circuits, 19 falls of branches or trees, and two incidents of wall collapse in the metropolis, reported news agency PTI. The good news is that there have been no reported injuries till now. There was a video from Kharghar that captured the heavy rain in the city visually.

VIDEO | Navi Mumbai: Heavy rain lashes parts of the city; visuals from Kharghar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xSd1ChlnzJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

Building Collapse And Fire Incidents

Sunday evening saw part of a staircase in a two-storeyed building give way at South Mumbai's Prabhu Gully, close to Marine Lines station. This, at 7:43 PM, left some people stuck on a higher floor. Fire brigade, police, ambulance services, and ward staff quickly arrived at the site, initiating a rescue effort.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, a BEST electric meter box caught fire due to a short circuit on the pavement in Matunga, central Mumbai. The King's Circle area, which is prone to waterlogging when heavy rains hit the city, tends to face an escalated threat of such short circuits and fires.

Rainfall Statistics And Present Situation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued its monsoon report, stating that from 8 AM on Sunday to 6 PM, the island city saw an average of 23.81 mm rainfall, the eastern suburbs 25.01 mm, and the western suburbs 18.47 mm. Localized areas recorded 40-45 mm of rain.

Even though there was a heavy overnight rain, the IMD reported a drop in intensity of the rains by Sunday morning, with lighter showers and occasional heavy spells only. No severe waterlogging was reported then. Although local trains on Central Railway ran with minor delays on Monday morning, the authorities did not mention the specific reason for the delays.