Is Mumbai Drowning? Red Alert Declared Amidst Relentless Downpour, Know 3.75m High Tides Timings

Mumbai and its suburbs were put on red alert today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert, predicting "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" for the area. In the midst of the relentless rain that has pounded the city over the last three days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued important high tide timings, with waves likely to touch a high of 3.75 metres. Patchy, gusty winds, up to 45-55 kmph, are also likely.

City Grapples With Waterlogging And Disruptions

The incessant rain has already brought widespread disruption to Mumbai and surrounding areas such as Thane, with major waterlogging, with places knee-deep in water. On account of the unprecedented weather conditions, schools and government offices in Mumbai were shut. Private offices have been instructed to adopt work-from-home policies for staff so that travel is kept at a bare minimum and safety is ensured.

Rainfall Statistics And Forecast

According to an official from a news agency, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 186.43 mm. The eastern and western suburbs received even higher amounts, with averages of 208.78 mm and 238.19 mm respectively, indicating the intense nature of the rainfall.

IMD's Tuesday forecast again issued a warning of "very heavy to extremely heavy" rain in Mumbai and suburbs, along with gusty winds.

High Tide Timings For Mumbai: August 19 & 20

The BMC has made the following important high and low tide timings for Mumbai public, cautioning residents to be careful, particularly when high tide hours fall which can worsen waterlogging:

Today, August 19, 2025:

High Tide:

9:16 AM - 3.75 metres

8:53 PM - 3.14 metres

Low Tide:

3:16 PM - 2.22 metres

3:11 AM (August 20) - 1.05 metres

Tomorrow, August 20, 2025:

High Tide:

9:16 AM – 3.75 metres

8:53 PM – 3.14 metres

Low Tide:

3:16 PM – 2.22 metres

3:11 AM (August 21) – 1.05 metres

