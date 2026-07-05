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Mumbai Rain: Schools and colleges shut on Monday as IMD issues orange alert

The IMD has warned that more heavy showers are expected on Monday, prompting Mumbai civic body to take early precautionary measures.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 10:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
Mumbai Rain: Schools and colleges shut on Monday as IMD issues orange alert

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