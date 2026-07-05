/Mumbai Rain: Schools and colleges shut on Monday as IMD issues orange alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday declared a holiday for all government, private, and BMC-run schools and colleges in Mumbai on Monday, July 6, due to a heavy rainfall warning.
The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for Mumbai, forecasting heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. Taking no chances with student safety, the BMC announced the precautionary closure.
“In view of the forecast and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all schools and colleges in Mumbai,” the BMC said in a statement.
However, government and private offices will continue to function normally.
Several neighbouring areas have also announced school closures. The Thane district administration shut all Anganwadis, Balwadis, primary and secondary schools for Monday.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) too declared a holiday for all schools, with Mayor Sujata Patil and Commissioner Kailas Shinde urging citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
The NMMC also asked people not to stand or park vehicles under trees due to the risk of falling branches from strong winds.
Residents in hazardous buildings were advised to vacate immediately for safety.Mumbai has already been lashed by intense rainfall on Sunday. The city recorded over 265 mm of rain, while the suburbs received more than 227 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 6 pm.
The IMD has warned that more heavy showers are expected on Monday, prompting civic bodies to take early precautionary measures.
Authorities said rail and national highway traffic remained unaffected so far, though some roads in the region have witnessed waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The situation is being closely monitored.
Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man lost his life on Sunday after a tree collapsed on a shop in Mumbai’s Kurla area amid heavy rainfall and strong winds. The deceased has been identified as Yunus Kundawala. He was rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The incident occurred around 12:40 pm near Hindi BMC School at Gomes Gown Building in Kamani, Kurla (West).
A large tree fell directly onto the shop, trapping the victim. Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST staff, and BMC teams quickly reached the spot and carried out rescue and clearance operations.
Reacting to the tragedy, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family. She also ordered a probe into the incident to determine why the tree was not flagged as a potential hazard earlier.
“We will not tolerate any negligence. An inquiry will be conducted to find out why this tree was overlooked,” Tawde said.
“For now, we have announced Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance to the family. The entire BMC stands with them in this hour of grief.”
The Mayor further announced a comprehensive citywide audit of trees, with special focus on old and vulnerable ones, especially those standing along cement concrete roads. She also ordered an inspection of all manholes to ensure proper covers and safety grilles are in place.
Appealing for public safety, Tawde urged Mumbai citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. “Step out only if it is absolutely essential. I urge everyone to stay away from the seaside, especially during high tide. It is dangerous to sit on the sea walls with children. Please do not take risks,” she said.
(with ANI inputs)
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