/Mumbai rains: 56mm rainfall triggers waterlogging; Andheri subway shut after flooding, BMC issues safety warning

Heavy rain continued to batter several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday night, triggering severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and forcing the temporary closure of the Andheri subway, civic officials said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Andheri underpass was shut to vehicular traffic after incessant rainfall led to heavy flooding. All other subways remained operational, while suburban railway services continued without disruption.
BMC data showed that between 8:00 am and 11:00 pm on June 23, Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 56 mm. The eastern suburbs received 23 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 33 mm.
Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt normal life across Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, with several areas reporting severe waterlogging, traffic snarls, and rain-related incidents. In Mumbai's Kokanipada area of Malad East, rainwater entered several homes as low-lying localities remained inundated. Waterlogging was also reported in the Gandhi Market area and around Priyadarshini Somaiya College, while traffic on the Eastern Express Highway slowed significantly, affecting commuters travelling towards both Mumbai and Thane.
Several vehicles stalled after getting stuck in waterlogged stretches near Gandhi Market. Traffic police were deployed to remove the stranded vehicles and ease congestion. Waterlogging was also reported in Tilak Nagar, Chembur. In neighbouring Thane, a large tree collapsed at Runwal Plaza due to heavy rain, damaging several cars and two-wheelers. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched operations to remove the fallen tree. At least five vehicles sustained significant damage. Another tree fell near Anand Nagar Naka in Thane, slowing traffic heading towards Mumbai.
The heaviest rainfall during the hour between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm was reported in parts of the western suburbs. Charkop Sector 1 Municipal School in Kandivali recorded 32 mm of rain, followed by MHB Municipal School in Malad (28 mm), Gajdharbandh Storm Water Pumping Station (26 mm), Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary (22 mm), and Nariyalwadi School in Santacruz (21 mm).
Speaking on the situation, a BMC official, Rhitik, said that civic authorities were yet to find a temporary solution to the severe waterlogging at the site.
"We have not been able to find a temporary solution for this severe waterlogging. Our officers keep standing here to ensure vehicles don't pass through. But some rickshaw drivers still try to get their vehicles across. A rickshaw got stuck here in the centre of the subway. His life was in danger. Two of our officers helped bring him out," he told ANI on Tuesday.
Another BMC official, Robert, said teams were working continuously to prevent vehicles from entering the flooded underpass. "We are doing our best to ensure that no vehicles get inside the underpass. We are trying to protect as many people as possible," he told ANI.
Meanwhile, visuals from various parts of Mumbai showed heavy rains battering the city. Waterlogging was reported at a subway in Everard Nagar, forcing authorities to close it for public movement.
Visuals from the Eastern Express Highway showed vehicles moving cautiously amid reduced visibility and water accumulation on roads. In Sion, a group of boys was seen enjoying the rain and waterlogged streets despite the adverse weather conditions.(With ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.