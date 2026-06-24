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Mumbai rains: 56mm rainfall triggers waterlogging; Andheri subway shut after flooding, BMC issues safety warning

BMC data showed that between 8:00 am and 11:00 pm on June 23, Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 56 mm. The eastern suburbs received 23 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 33 mm.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 08:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Mumbai rains: 56mm rainfall triggers waterlogging; Andheri subway shut after flooding, BMC issues safety warning
Image Credit: File/ANI

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