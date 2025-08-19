Mumbai Rains Floods City: Sparks Viral Memes On Poor Infrastructure - Check How Netizens Reacted

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall for a prolonged period, resulting in waterlogging in several areas, as continuous downpours lashed the city for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Due to the inundation, commuters are facing difficulties in moving from one place to another, and the daily lives of residents have been severely affected.

Amid the flooding in the financial capital, people started sharing memes over the internet that left everyone in splits. One such meme, which went viral, highlighted the poor infrastructure of the city with a Bollywood-style expectation-versus-reality twist.

In another meme, a man holding an umbrella while walking on a flooded road was captioned, “Accha hua ghar se chhata lekar nikla,” which grabbed people’s attention.

Mumbai and its suburbs were put on alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert, predicting "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" for the area on Monday. In the midst of the relentless rain that has pounded the city over the last three days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued important high tide timings, with waves likely to touch a high of 3.75 metres. Patchy, gusty winds, up to 45-55 kmph, are also likely.