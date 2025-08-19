Advertisement
MUMBAI RAIN

Mumbai Rains Floods City: Sparks Viral Memes On Poor Infrastructure - Check How Netizens Reacted

Mumbai has faced relentless rainfall for four consecutive days, causing severe waterlogging and commuter woes. Amid disruptions, viral memes mocking the city’s poor infrastructure with Bollywood-style humour provided comic relief online.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Rains Floods City: Sparks Viral Memes On Poor Infrastructure - Check How Netizens Reacted Image: Social Media/ X

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall for a prolonged period, resulting in waterlogging in several areas, as continuous downpours lashed the city for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Due to the inundation, commuters are facing difficulties in moving from one place to another, and the daily lives of residents have been severely affected.

Amid the flooding in the financial capital, people started sharing memes over the internet that left everyone in splits. One such meme, which went viral, highlighted the poor infrastructure of the city with a Bollywood-style expectation-versus-reality twist.

 

 

In another meme, a man holding an umbrella while walking on a flooded road was captioned, “Accha hua ghar se chhata lekar nikla,” which grabbed people’s attention.

Mumbai Rain

Mumbai and its suburbs were put on alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert, predicting "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" for the area on Monday. In the midst of the relentless rain that has pounded the city over the last three days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued important high tide timings, with waves likely to touch a high of 3.75 metres. Patchy, gusty winds, up to 45-55 kmph, are also likely. (Read More: Is Mumbai Drowning? Red Alert Declared Amidst Relentless Downpour, Know 3.75m High Tides Timings)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

