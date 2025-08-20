Mumbai's monsoon saga refuses to end. Two days of incessant rain have left the city on its knees, precipitating flood-like situations in most localities. Large-scale waterlogging has gravely affected commutes, shutting down flights, trains, and road traffic to a dead stop.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an Orange Alert for Mumbai for today, August 20, stating that the city is bracing for a day of heavy rain, which is sure to worsen current woes. But here is a glimmer of hope: the IMD forecasts decreased intensity of rain from Thursday.

Rain Halts Mumbai's Pace

The heavy rains have gone severely against daily routines. Local trains running on Central Railway's harbour and main lines were seriously affected by waterlogged tracks, causing huge inconvenience to passengers. Air traffic too has been hit.

As a precaution, schools, colleges, and government and semi-government offices were closed. The Bombay High Court functioned on Tuesday only till 12:30 PM. The rain on Tuesday over Mumbai, its suburbs, and metropolitan towns caused extensive waterlogging on roads, once again highlighting the yearly challenge the financial capital of the country faces in coping with monsoon showers.

Red & Orange Alerts for Major Areas

The IMD had already put out an Orange Alert on Tuesday for Mumbai city, predicting heavy rain at scattered places. The weather office has now issued a Red Alert for the ghat areas of Raigad and Pune districts on Wednesday, August 20, meaning extremely heavy rain.

Mumbai is likely to witness a dip in the intensity of rain on Thursday and Friday. Also, the districts of Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are under an orange alert today, August 20. Central Maharashtra will not receive much rain, whereas certain areas of the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions can witness light to moderate showers.

