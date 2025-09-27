Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For MMR; Red Alert In Maharashtra Interior | Check Latest Forecast

The financial hub and its satellite areas are bracing for a bout of heavy rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rain in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from Saturday, September 27, until Monday, September 29.

The IMD issued its forecast on Friday, urging citizens to be cautious as the severe weather system makes its way towards the Konkan coast.

Orange Alert For Mumbai And Surrounding Regions

The metropolis of Mumbai, together with its surrounding districts of Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, has been issued an Orange Alert.

This alert indicates the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall, along with light thunderstorms and windy conditions in the next three days.

IMD reports the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations in the MMR.

#MumbaiRains Update 7:30 AM: Very intense rain showers expected over Mumbai City, Navi Mumbai & Central Mumbai next 1-2 hours.

Do not venture outdoors as these rain bands are very huge, at 60 mm/hr+ speed. pic.twitter.com/gRgysY7o2Z — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 27, 2025

Red Alert For Interior Maharashtra Districts

Though Konkan is placed on red alert, interior Maharashtra has a few districts with an even greater warning.

A Red Alert has been declared for the districts of Jalna, Beed, and Solapur.

A Red Alert means that moderate to severe rainfalls, as well as thunderstorms and intense surface winds, are highly likely to occur and carry a great danger.

The majority of the rest of Maharashtra remains under Yellow or Orange Alert, which implies widespread moderate rain activity.

National Weather Forecast For Saturday

The extreme weather is not specific to Maharashtra, as several regions in India are likely to witness heavy downpour today.

Isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe, north interior Karnataka, Odisha, and Telangana are likely to have heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain is also forecasted at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and West Bengal and Sikkim.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds (40-50 kmph): Squally weather is expected to hit Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, and Telangana.

Marine Warning: Squally winds of up to 65 kmph are predicted to dominate the parts of southwest adjoined westcentral Arabian Sea, mainly along and off the Somalia coast, warning fishermen to stay away from these zones.

