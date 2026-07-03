/IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar & Raigad

Mumbai is experiencing heavy monsoon rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The Meteorological Department said that moderate to intense rainfall is likely at isolated places over the next three hours. The weather conditions have caused severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions and two tragic deaths linked to rain-related incidents in the city.
An orange alert means people should "be prepared" for heavy rainfall that could disrupt daily life. It is the second-highest warning level issued by the IMD, below a red alert.
India's financial capital is witnessing intense monsoon showers. Several areas have reported severe waterlogging, affecting traffic movement and daily activities.
Areas including Dadar East and Sion Gandhi Market experienced significant flooding, causing inconvenience to commuters.
In Chembur, a large tree uprooted by strong winds fell on a school bus carrying students from Universal High School and Tilak Nagar School.
Local residents and emergency teams used specialised cutting equipment to rescue students trapped inside the vehicle.
Tragically, 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav died from his injuries. Several other students were taken to Zen Hospital and Jain Hospital for treatment.
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar expressed grief over the incident and assured support for the affected families.
"It is an unfortunate incident... It is the responsibility of the government and the BMC to provide the best possible support... Action has been and will be taken upon the officers responsible," Shelar said.
The incident occurred on Road Number 11 in Chembur when the tree collapsed onto the bus during strong winds.
After meeting the victim's family, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar called for action against senior officials as well as junior officers.
"We spoke to the victim's family, as he was his parents' only child... Taking action only against junior officials is not enough; senior officials must also be punished because we need to prevent such incidents," Pawar said.
He also questioned the effectiveness of pre-monsoon preparedness measures, including inspections of drains, roads, manholes and streetlights.
"If such incidents are occurring despite the government's claims regarding these audits, then there is certainly negligence somewhere," he added.
In another tragic incident, 60-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh died after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka during heavy rain on July 2.
According to reports, the manhole cover had been removed for maintenance work, but no safety barricades had been placed around it.
Shaikh was reportedly speaking on his mobile phone when he fell into the open drain and was swept away by strong rainwater flow. His body was recovered after a three-hour search operation.
Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar questioned civic authorities over the incident and demanded strict action.
"During the rain, it was necessary to keep the manhole covered or barricaded, but that was not done... Whose responsibility is this? A person's life was lost, and ward officers and other officials are at fault; an FIR should be registered," Wadettiwar said.
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said the matter had been discussed in the House and that a detailed report had been sought.
Calling it a "very unfortunate incident," Narwekar said authorities would examine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde described the incident as a "mistake on the administration's part" and announced compensation of Rs10 lakh for the victim's family.
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