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IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar & Raigad

India's financial capital is witnessing intense monsoon showers. Several areas have reported severe waterlogging, affecting traffic movement and daily activities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar & Raigad
Image Credit: ANI.

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