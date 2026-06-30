/Mumbai Rains: Student killed, 10 injured after tree falls on school bus in Chembur

One student was killed and at least ten others injured in Mumbai after a large tree fell onto their school bus.
The incident took place on Road No. 11 in Chembur, where the bus was carrying a total of 13 children. Some of the injured students were rushed to Jain Hospital, with several reported to be in serious condition, while four others are undergoing treatment at Zen Hospital, NDTV reported.
Meanwhile, emergency rescue teams are actively cutting through the fallen tree to free one child who remains trapped inside the school bus.
Local residents claimed that they had repeatedly written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urging the authorities to trim or remove the trees. They noted that a similar incident had occurred in the same area earlier. Despite these multiple warnings, no action was taken by the BMC.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers and thunderstorms for Mumbai and its suburbs today.
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