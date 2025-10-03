Advertisement
RAJDHANI EXPRESS

Mumbai Rajdhani Rolls Out Smart Sensor Toilet, Internet Reacts Hilariously

In a viral video, Mumbai Rajdhani’s spotless washrooms and sensor-based toilet impress passengers, sparking praise and humorous social media reactions.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Rajdhani Rolls Out Smart Sensor Toilet, Internet Reacts HilariouslyScreen Grab: ( Social Media Viral )

A video showcasing the Mumbai Rajdhani Express has impressed viewers with its cleanliness and modern amenities. A passenger highlighted the well-maintained seats and spotless washrooms, praising the sensor-based toilet covers that automatically replace plastic wraps. 

Social media users lauded the efforts and expressed hope such standards could be extended to all trains.

A passenger on the Mumbai Rajdhani Express showcased a unique washroom feature in a viral video. 

He pointed out a sensor that automatically replaces the plastic cover on the toilet lid when touched. Highlighting the mirror, washbasin, and overall cleanliness, he praised the innovation and expressed hope it becomes standard on all trains. 

The video, captioned “Unique Washroom in Indian Railways,” impressed viewers with its blend of modern technology and hygiene.

 


The video, shared on September 23, has garnered over 52,000 views and sparked lively reactions on social media. 

Many praised the cleanliness and innovation, with comments like “Gajabb” and “Hygiene ke hisaab se bahut badiya.” Some, however, raised concerns about maintaining such features consistently, joking that passengers might damage them. 

Others added humor, with one user quipping, “Bhai mere ko laga cigaret piyunga to alarm bajega.

